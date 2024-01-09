Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 395,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 253,678 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 371,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

