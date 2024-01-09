Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 395,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 253,678 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
