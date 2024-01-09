Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 33,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,981. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

