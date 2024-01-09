Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF remained flat at $14.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,739. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.