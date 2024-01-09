Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 6.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $63,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $484,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. 84,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

