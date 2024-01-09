Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $405.57. 28,772,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,229,137. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.