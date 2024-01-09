Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $404.75. 18,995,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,691,914. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $268.97 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.16.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

