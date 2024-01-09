Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,783,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,259,824. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $268.97 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

