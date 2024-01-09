Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $405.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,180,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,881,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $268.97 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

