Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 304,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

