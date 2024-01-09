Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

