Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 40,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market cap of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.