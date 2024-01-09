Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.