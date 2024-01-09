Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 289,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
