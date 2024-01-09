Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

