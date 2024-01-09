Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 9th (ACCD, ACI, ADMA, ADSK, AEO, AFL, ALB, ALHC, ALL, AMP)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $234.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $199.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $10.00 to $10.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $196.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $176.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $382.00 to $440.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $398.00 to $421.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $129.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $104.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $66.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $166.00 to $167.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $129.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $422.00 to $452.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $195.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $239.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

