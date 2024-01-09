Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 9th (ACCD, ACI, ADMA, ADSK, AEO, AFL, ALB, ALHC, ALL, AMP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 9th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $234.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $199.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $10.00 to $10.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $141.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $375.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $175.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $350.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $196.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $128.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $62.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $176.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $289.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $75.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $382.00 to $440.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $398.00 to $421.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $119.00 to $129.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $104.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $95.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $66.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $166.00 to $167.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $129.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $177.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $106.00 to $116.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $422.00 to $452.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $195.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $51.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $239.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

