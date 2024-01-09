Investors Buy High Volume of Applied Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 19,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 7,519 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,073. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.02.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,798 shares of company stock worth $442,614 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

