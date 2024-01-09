Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hormel Foods Call Options (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,631 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,212 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRL

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 628,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 75.34%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.