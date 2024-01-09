Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INVH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE INVH opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

