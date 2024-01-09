IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.36

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.36 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 54.29 ($0.69), with a volume of 1577730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.71).

IP Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of £563.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.21.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

