IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 8.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $40,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $225.26. 196,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,160. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

