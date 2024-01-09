IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.7 %

IQVIA stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.35. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

