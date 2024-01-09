Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,331 shares of company stock worth $2,592,402. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

