Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.