iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY remained flat at $81.96 on Tuesday. 2,318,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,655. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.