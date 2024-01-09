iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

