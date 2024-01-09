iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.60. 3,949,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.