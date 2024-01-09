iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 540,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 114,430 shares.The stock last traded at $47.66 and had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.