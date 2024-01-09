iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,658 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

