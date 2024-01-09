iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,124. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

