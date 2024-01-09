iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $74,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IEFA opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

