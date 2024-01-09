iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

