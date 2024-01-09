iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. 59,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

