iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BSW Wealth Partners owned about 2.12% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XVV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,683 shares. The company has a market cap of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

