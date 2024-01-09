iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IXC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 235,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

