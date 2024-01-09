iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IGF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 232,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,460. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

