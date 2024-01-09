iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Trading 7.9% Higher

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.65 and last traded at $60.65. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.