iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 14.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.21% of iShares MBS ETF worth $55,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. 254,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,448. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

