iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MBB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 262,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

