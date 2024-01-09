iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. 1,207,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.