iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 72.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after buying an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.87. The stock had a trading volume of 808,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,547. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.