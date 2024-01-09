iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

