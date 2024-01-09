iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 352,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

