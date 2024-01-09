iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4,207.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 5.0% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $21,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,692 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

