iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $526,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,818,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

