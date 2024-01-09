iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,720,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 323,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 68,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 19,866,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,541,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

