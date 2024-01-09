iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Increased by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. 8,448,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,935,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.