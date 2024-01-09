iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,620. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

