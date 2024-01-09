iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is Dunhill Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 14.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.93. 46,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,976. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

