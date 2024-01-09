iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 273,044 shares.The stock last traded at $30.09 and had previously closed at $30.84.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after buying an additional 520,946 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

