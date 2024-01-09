iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Detalus Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,482 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

