iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,927 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

