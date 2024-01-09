iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,927 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

